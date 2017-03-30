Firefighters in Durham go into burning house, rescue family dog

Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire Thursday after the neighbor who reported the fire also said animals might be trapped inside the building.
Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said the first units to arrive at 508 Windcrest Road about 10:45 a.m. found smoke coming out of the left side of the two-story house.
While some crews attacked the fire, Iannuzzi said, firefighters from the city’s Engine 6 went into the building and brought out the dog.
The dog was conscious, and firefighters gave it oxygen through a mask designed for animals and took it to a veterinary hospital to be checked.
The fire, Iannuzzi said, appeared to have begun in a clothes dryer in a laundry room on the first floor, then reached a window and climbed up the outside of the house to a bedroom.
The two rooms had fire damage, and smoke damaged all of the home, the deputy chief said.
