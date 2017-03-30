Durham police seek driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

A 63-year-old man who was hit by car on South Roxboro Street earlier this month has died, and police are still looking for the driver of the car, who did not stop.
Willie Jackson was hit shortly after 7:30 p.m. on March 6 at South Roxboro and Piedmont Avenue, south of the Durham Freeway. He had been hospitalized at Duke University Hospital and died at Pruitt Health Care, a rehabilitation center, on Wednesday.
Witnesses told police that Jackson was hit by a gold Mazda 626 with front bumper damage and that the driver was a black woman with short to medium-length curly hair. They said the driver was wearing blue nursing scrubs.
Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or contact Investigator J.A. Bell of the Traffic Accident and Crash Team at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411, or Johnathan.Bell@durhamnc.gov.
