Pedestrian struck, killed Friday morning in Durham

A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Durham on Friday morning.
The woman was struck shortly after 6:30 a.m. and died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital, said Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn.
The woman was hit at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Lake Camp Drive, near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and South Roxboro Street, he said.
Police are investigating the incident, and expect to release additional details, including the woman’s name and age, at a later time, Glenn said.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments