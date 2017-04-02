Durham watershed group serves nature to the public on The Rocks

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign Pause

0:33 UNC's Meeks secures the rebound and the victory

2:32 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street after beating Oregon

7:43 Gov. Cooper says HB2 replacement bill is a compromise

10:47 NCAA to consider NC's HB2 replacement

2:50 Kennedy Meeks talks about the last possessions of the game against Oregon

2:53 UNC's Kennedy Meeks talks about his huge game in win over Oregon

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

1:08 NC State's Keatts: We are going to try to go after the best recruits in the country