Gold Star father Khizr Khan to speak at Duke April 20

Khizr Khan, a Muslim-American Gold Star father who entered the national spotlight when he spoke at the Democratic National Convention last year, will speak at Duke University April 20.
“A Conversation with Khizr Khan” is free and open to the public. The James P. Gorter Lecture takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Trent Semans Center for Health Education, 8 Searle Center Drive, off Research Drive.
Khan is a lawyer who holds degrees from Punjab University and Harvard Law School. His work deals with immigration and international business law. He also founded a pro bono project to provide legal services for the families of men and women serving in the military.
Khan gained notoriety during the convention when he denounced candidate Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States. Khan's son, Humayun Khan, died in 2004 while serving in Baqubah, Iraq, and was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
The James P. Gorter Lectureship honors Gorter’s contributions as founder and inaugural chair of the Duke Islamic Studies Center Advisory Board. Gorter and his wife, Audrey, have two children and a grandson who graduated from Duke.
