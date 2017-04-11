Variety of thefts, burglaries, damage reported to Durham police

A door lock was dealt $50 of damage in a burglary at a Parks & Recreation Department non-residential building in the 3700 block of Southwest Durham Drive sometime between April 1-8.
▪ An assortment of sterling silver serving pieces valued at $30,000 and a pillowcase valued at $10 were stolen from a home in the 100 block of Pilling Plaza sometime between March 30 and April 7.
▪ Paintball guns and paintball gaming gear valued at $1,700 and an car remote valued at $300 were stolen from inside a 2006 Infiniti FX45 SUV parked at a home in the 500 block of Canal Street sometime between April 6-7.
▪ A bottle of Johnny Walker liquor valued at $100, a cello valued at $1,300 and an assortment of electronics with a combined value of $4,026 were stolen from a home in the 100 block of Franklin Street sometime between April 4-6.
▪ China Buffet restaurant in the 4700 block of Mayfair Street was defrauded of $5.51 on April 5.
▪ One bottle of Victoria's Secret Very Sexy For Him Cologne valued at $60, a spare key, body wash valued at $50, headphones valued at $50, a chain necklace valued at $75 and auxiliary cable valued at $20 were stolen from a 2011 Acura MDX SUV parked at a home in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road sometime between April 4-5.
▪ A front door was dealt $500 of damage due to a burglary at a home in the 400 block of East Pilot Street on April 3.
▪ A Danish watch valued at $300 was stolen from a home in the 1200 block of Welcome Circle on April 3.
▪ Copper wire valued at $100 was stolen from Citylink Real Estate Solutions at a residence in the 100 block of Chestnut Street sometime between April 1-3.
▪ A power meter valued at $200 was stolen from Duke Power at a residence in the 1800 block of Alston Avenue sometime between Feb. 20 and April 3.
▪ A doghouse valued at $50 and a stove and refrigerator with a combined value $400 were stolen, and a door frame was dealt $15 of damages due to the burglary at a residence in the 900 block of Scout Drive on April 2.
