N.C. Science & Math team wins 2017 National High School Ethics Bowl

The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics recently won the 2017 National High School Ethics Bowl championship at UNC-Chapel Hill.
NCSSM outpaced runner-up Portland, Oregon Episcopal School third place Summit, New Jersey Kent Place School.
The event was hosted by The Parr Center for Ethics in UNC’s College of Arts and Sciences. Some 3,924 students on 413 teams representing 281 schools were winnowed out through regional competition to 24 high schools that qualified for the championship at UNC.
Students spent the weekend exercising their philosophical and ethical muscles as they analyzed timely and complex ethical dilemmas. Cases and questions wer developed under the guidance of the Parr Center and covered a broad range of topics including drone warfare, overpopulation, standing up against hateful speech, and social media use.
The performance of each team was judged on the basis of how clearly, articulately, and perceptively the students develop the positions they decide to take; their ability to communicate respectfully and collaboratively; and their willingness to take diverse viewpoints into account.
For more information, visit nhseb.unc.edu or facebook.com/EthicsBowl, or email Dominique Dery at dominique.dery@unc.edu
