Earth Day celebration set at Northgate Mall April 22

DURHAM The North Carolina Wonder of Learning exhibit at Northgate Mall is hosting Materials Day, an outdoor art event to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.
The event is free and open to the public and visitors of all ages can engage with natural and recycled materials facilitated by local artists and educators from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northgate Mall outdoors on the Plaza.
Kids and families are invited to collaborate on group art projects, construct a cardboard city, contribute to a group weaving, and enjoy make and take projects with the Scrap Exchange, live music, and food and beverages from area food trucks.
The North Carolina Wonder of Learning is part of an international traveling exhibit featuring over 7,000 square feet of dynamic interactive learning and information showcasing the famed early childhood education project developed in Reggio Emilia Italy.
It is on display in Suites 129 and 223 through May 7 at Northgate.
Northgate Mall is located at 1058 W. Club Blvd.
Comments