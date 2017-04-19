Durham County

April 19, 2017 5:19 AM

Durham apartment fire injures two people

From Staff Reports

DURHAM

An early morning fire Wednesday at a two-story apartment in Durham sent an adult and child to Duke Hospital, a fire official said.

The fire department received a call at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday for a fire at 504 Holloway St., deputy chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a statement. Fire damage was limited to a kitchen on the second floor. There was smoke damage throughout the apartment.

An adult and a child were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by Durham County EMS before they were taken to Duke Hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced adult and child.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children 0:46

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children
It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center 0:28

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center
Family of teen who died in Durham jail seeks independent investigation 1:25

Family of teen who died in Durham jail seeks independent investigation

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos