Durham apartment fire injures two people

An early morning fire Wednesday at a two-story apartment in Durham sent an adult and child to Duke Hospital, a fire official said.
The fire department received a call at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday for a fire at 504 Holloway St., deputy chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a statement. Fire damage was limited to a kitchen on the second floor. There was smoke damage throughout the apartment.
An adult and a child were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by Durham County EMS before they were taken to Duke Hospital for evaluation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced adult and child.
