Durham teen killed in ATV-car wreck

A Durham teenager was killed when his ATV collided with a car Saturday.
Deante Jujuan McQuaig was driving an ATV on Sunstone Drive when he struck a vehicle and was thrown from his ATV, according to ABC 11.
McQuaig “was killed instantly” but no one else was injured, ABC 11 reported.
Last week, the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center released a study that analyzed ATV-related injuries in children.
Children account for more than 25 percent of all-terrain vehicle-related injuries and the risks that contribute to those injuries are “entirely preventable” according to researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
“The injuries children sustain from ATV-related accidents are frequently more severe than injuries received from motor vehicle crashes,” said Dr. Thomas Pranikoff, professor of pediatric surgical sciences at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and lead author of the study published in the March online issue of the Journal of Emergency Medicine.
There were 99,600 ATV-related injuries that required at least emergency treatment in the U.S. in 2013, the most recent reporting year from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Of those, about 25 percent were children younger than 16.
