Pedestrian killed in Durham hit-and-run

Police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a 72-year-old man Tuesday night on Fayetteville Street.
The hit-and-run accident happened at 11:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street, just north of Cook Road in front of the Caroco gas station, according to a press release.
Police said they did not have a description of the driver.
Police are searching for a black 2007-2011 model Toyota Avalon that is missing the Toyota emblem from the grill and part of the fog light assembly on the right side. The vehicle probably has a broken windshield.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
