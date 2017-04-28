Here’s what Triangle bookstores are doing on Independent Bookstore Day (it’s Saturday)

Still making weekend plans? Want to spend the day reading, but also want to go out and about? You’re in luck. Saturday, April 29, is Independent Bookstore Day, and local bookstores have you covered. Cover to cover, that is.
Independent Bookstore Day is held annually on the last Saturday in April. Indie bookstores across the country celebrate each in its own way.
The Triangle’s independents have plenty going on for the day.
In Raleigh, Quail Ridge Books at North Hills has events planned from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. There will be costumed characters (Elephant and Piggie), a reading with N.C. picture book author Camille Andros at 11 a.m. and one with N.C. novelist Anne Barnhill at 3 p.m. There also will be opportunities for kids to make their own Golden Books, a visit from two therapy ponies and a night of trivia games for adults.
In addition, there will be giveaways of free books each hour up to 7:50 p.m., a coloring station and exclusive independent bookstore day products (literary condoms, anyone?).
And in downtown Raleigh, be sure to check out the city’s new children’s bookstore Read With Me on Hargett Street and So&So Books on Person Street.
At The Regulator Bookshop at 720 Ninth St. in Durham, events are planned from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The store will host a children’s storytime at 10:30 a.m.
There will also be a book bag of free books raffled off every hour starting at 11 a.m. Another contest is for the oldest discount membership card. If your card is the oldest, you get a $50 gift certificate to The Regulator.
Downstairs in the bookstore, where authors usually give readings and sign books, there will be an open mic from 4 to 5 p.m. for bibliophiles to share stories, poems and book passages. You can also share your memories and stories about The Regulator, a longtime Ninth Street business and gathering place.
In Chapel Hill, at Flyleaf Books storytime and other activities are planned.
Flyleaf will have a special storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday. Then from 2 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m., Flyleaf staff will present “Bookselling Behind the Scenes,” an informal conversation about bookselling.
In Pittsboro, McIntyre’s Fine Books in Fearrington Village will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with a day of author readings.
▪ 11 a.m.: Carla Buckley and Louise Hawes
▪ Noon: Mike Mayo
▪ 1 p.m.: Nancie McDermott and Sheri Castle
▪ 2 p.m.: Barbara Claypole White
▪ 2:30 p.m.: Camille Andros
▪ 3 p.m.: Mark Riddle
The day at McIntyre’s wraps up with music by Mr. Billy and Prosecco from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
