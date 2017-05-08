Man found dead in house after blaze in Durham’s Treyburn development

Fire investigators worked through the night Sunday and early Monday to determine the cause of a deadly fire after a man was found inside a burning Durham home late Sunday night, officials said.
The blaze started just before 11:15 p.m. at 1214 Summerville Lane in the Treyburn subdivision, off Vintage Hill Parkway.
Early Monday, officials said the fire was believed to be an accident and might be traced to smoking materials, Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said.
The fire damaged all three floors of the home, Iannuzzi said in a press release. The man was found on the second floor, he said.
The first firefighters on the scene were told someone might be in the house, but they were forced back by flames when they tried to go in, Iannuzzi said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments