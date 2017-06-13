Durham County

Boy, 14, seriously injured in Durham shooting

From staff reports

June 13, 2017 11:09 PM

DURHAM

A 14-year-old boy has serious injuries after being shot Tuesday night on Kilarney Drive, according to the Durham Police Department.

ABC11 Eyewitness News reported the teen suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was being treated at Duke Hospital.

Durham Police say the teen was injured shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Kilarney Drive, which is east of downtown Durham and about a mile from Southern High School.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

