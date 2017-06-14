Carolina Cortez-Cruz
Durham County

June 14, 2017 3:00 PM

Durham County Sheriff’s office ask for help in finding missing Durham teenager

By Colin Warren-Hicks

DURHAM

The Sheriff's Office is looking for Carolina Cortez-Cruz, 13, of Durham whose parents reported her missing last Friday.

Cortez-Cruz was last seen around 6:20 a.m. on June 9 at the Neal Middle School bus stop at the intersection of Michael Drive and Cheek Road.

She is a Hispanic female with brown eyes and black hair, least 4-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs between 120 to 140 pounds.

Cortez-Cruz was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or call 911.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

