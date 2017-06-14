Durham County Sheriff’s office ask for help in finding missing Durham teenager

The Sheriff's Office is looking for Carolina Cortez-Cruz, 13, of Durham whose parents reported her missing last Friday.
Cortez-Cruz was last seen around 6:20 a.m. on June 9 at the Neal Middle School bus stop at the intersection of Michael Drive and Cheek Road.
She is a Hispanic female with brown eyes and black hair, least 4-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs between 120 to 140 pounds.
Cortez-Cruz was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or call 911.
