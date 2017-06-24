Police seek suspect in 2nd indecent exposure incident on American Tobacco Trail

The Durham Police Department is investigating an indecent exposure incident that happened Saturday, June 24 at approximately 3:20 p.m. on the American Tobacco Trail near East Alton Street.
It marked the second such incident reported on the American Tobacco Trail since Wednesday, June 21.
In Saturday’s incident, police spokesman Wil Glenn said a woman reported that she was sitting down drinking water when a tall, dark-skinned black male, wearing no shirt and black shorts, approached her. The man, described as having a “kind face,” had short hair and a large tattoo on his chest.
The suspect asked the victim how she was doing and if she needed any help with the groceries she was carrying. The victim told him she didn’t need any help and the man left.
The victim said she encountered the man 20 minutes later. This time the man asked for a drink — while at the same time exposing himself to the victim. The suspect then fled north on the trail in the direction of South Roxboro Street. The woman said she recognized the suspect as someone she’d seen on the trail before.
Police said the suspect in Saturday’s incident does not share the same description as the suspect from the June 21 indecent exposure that occurred on the trail near West Enterprise Street.
Personal Safety Tips
The Durham Police Department shared the following personal safety tips they said are important to adhere to at all times:
▪ Be aware of your surroundings
▪ Call 911 to report any suspicious activities
▪ Do not walk alone
▪ Try to remain in well-lit areas
▪ Trust your instincts
▪ Do not walk/run with earbuds or headphones
▪ Bring a cell phone
Anyone with information about Saturday’s incident or the Wednesday incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
