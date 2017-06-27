Durham man charged with indecent exposure for incident on American Tobacco Trail

Durham police have charged a 23-year-old man with indecent exposure following a June 21 report of a man exposing himself to three kids and one woman on the American Tobacco Trail.
Gaberial Dequon Harris, 23, of Durham is charged with three counts of felony indecent exposure related to the exposure to three victims who were under the age of 16 years of age and additional one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure, according to police.
A previous police release states that a woman and two children were approached by a male from the opposite direction shortly after 12:15 p.m. The man exposed himself as she walked past him, it states. The victim fled on foot as she attempted to ignore the suspect.
Harris was originally arrested around noon on June 24 on Cheek Road for a parole violation. He was placed in Durham County Jail without bond at that time.
He was in jail at the time of another indecent exposure was reported on the ATT on June 24.
A third indecent exposure incident was reported by a jogger on the morning of May 31, according to CBS North Carolina.
