Pictured is the car that plunged into a pond off South Alston Avenue Wednesday. Police responded in time to rescue a pair of women, one of them pregnant, who were in the car when it began to sink. Durham police officers and bystanders look on from top of hill.
Pictured is the car that plunged into a pond off South Alston Avenue Wednesday. Police responded in time to rescue a pair of women, one of them pregnant, who were in the car when it began to sink. Durham police officers and bystanders look on from top of hill. Julian Harrison Special to The Herald-Sun
Pictured is the car that plunged into a pond off South Alston Avenue Wednesday. Police responded in time to rescue a pair of women, one of them pregnant, who were in the car when it began to sink. Durham police officers and bystanders look on from top of hill. Julian Harrison Special to The Herald-Sun

Durham County

June 28, 2017 5:22 PM

Trapped women, one of them pregnant, saved from sinking car at library pond by Durham police

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

Durham police officers and a DPD candidate-hopeful riding along in their cruiser rescued two women Wednesday afternoon from their sinking car in a pond next to the Durham County South Regional Library at 4505 S. Alston Ave.

The Honda wound up in the water when its driver, Edwoe Manta, failed to negotiate the turn into the library’s parking lot, struck a tree and lost control, plunging into the pond.

Authorities were alerted to the accident at 2:20 p.m.

When police arrived, the driver and her pregnant passenger, Maude Boateng, were trapped and the car was plunging deeper into the water.

Three police officers — Investigator E.E. Ortiz, Officer K. De La Cruz, Officer A.M. Acker — and David Plitt, a Durham Police Department applicant who was riding in De La Cruz’s car, all dove into the water and saved Manta and Boateng within minutes, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

The car ended up completely submerged. Neither Banta nor Boateng suffered serious injries, but Boatent was taken to the hospital to be examined.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NCCU's new chancellor introduced

NCCU's new chancellor introduced 1:32

NCCU's new chancellor introduced
Watch wolf pups learning to howl at Museum of Life and Science 1:17

Watch wolf pups learning to howl at Museum of Life and Science
Farming together changes father-son relationship 1:44

Farming together changes father-son relationship

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos