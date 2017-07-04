Update: Man killed after being hit by bus in Durham identified

A man died after being hit by a Durham bus Monday night.
Aaron Christopher Ryle, 46, of Durham was hit by a Route 7 GoDurham bus at about 9:45 p.m. Monday as he was walking across Enterprise Street at South Roxboro.
Ryle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The bus, driven by Rita Jones, 44, of Raleigh, was making a left turn onto Enterprise Street from the northbound lanes of South Roxboro Street when the accident happened. Jones and a male passenger on the bus were not injured.
No charges have been filed; the accident remains under investigation, police said Tuesday.
“The GoDurham team is saddened to learn that the incident resulted in a fatality and our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted,” the transportation agency said in a statement.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments