Durham County

July 04, 2017 10:01 AM

Update: Man killed after being hit by bus in Durham identified

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

DURHAM

A man died after being hit by a Durham bus Monday night.

Aaron Christopher Ryle, 46, of Durham was hit by a Route 7 GoDurham bus at about 9:45 p.m. Monday as he was walking across Enterprise Street at South Roxboro.

Ryle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The bus, driven by Rita Jones, 44, of Raleigh, was making a left turn onto Enterprise Street from the northbound lanes of South Roxboro Street when the accident happened. Jones and a male passenger on the bus were not injured.

No charges have been filed; the accident remains under investigation, police said Tuesday.

“The GoDurham team is saddened to learn that the incident resulted in a fatality and our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted,” the transportation agency said in a statement.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from the 32nd NC Pride Festival and Parade

Scenes from the 32nd NC Pride Festival and Parade 0:53

Scenes from the 32nd NC Pride Festival and Parade
38th annual festival celebrates and protects Eno River 1:03

38th annual festival celebrates and protects Eno River
NCCU's new chancellor introduced 1:32

NCCU's new chancellor introduced

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos