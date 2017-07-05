Motorcyclist dies hours after three-vehicle crash on Fayetteville Street

A Durham man died early Wednesday, hours after a crash on Fayetteville Street late Tuesday involving two vehicles and the motorcycle he was driving.
Durham Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said the dead man, Reginald Melvin, was driving his motorcycle on Fayetteville Street near Burlington Avenue when he lost control. She said two other vehicles were also involved in the crash, which remained under investigation with no charges filed as of Wednesday evening.
Melvin was hospitalized after the crash and died late Wednesday morning.
