U.S. Marshals nab pair of suspects in separate armed robbery, kidnap cases

U.S. Marshals on Wednesday arrested two men charged with armed robbery and kidnapping charges in connection with a pair of separate Durham incidents.
One of the arrests took place in Durham, the other in Brooklyn, New York.
In Durham, members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested McLandra Dale Roper Jr. Wednesday morning on Mathison Street.
Roper, 24, has been charged with robbing an 18-year-old man at gunpoint on April 13 near Taylor Street.
He is facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was being held in the Durham County jail.
No residence was listed for Roper.
In Brooklyn, Deangelo Morales, 28, of Raleigh was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York Regional Task Force (USMS officers and New York Police Department officers) in Brooklyn.
He was wanted in connection with the armed robbery of the H&P Biz Center at 5400 South Miami Boulevard on May 29.
In that incident, Morales allegedly smashed a door glass to enter the building at around 7:30 a.m., pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.
He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Morales was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was jailed in New York City.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
