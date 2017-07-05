Sheriff’s Office seeks armed suspect implicated in Frisky Business, Dollar Store robberies

The Durham County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night announced that it is seeking public assistance in its search for an unidentified armed robbery suspect linked to two armed robberies.
According to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs, the unidentified suspect, a man, is considered armed and dangerous.
He has been linked to armed robberies at two local businesses, one on Tuesday, the other on Wednesday evening.
In the Tuesday robbery at Frisky Business located off U.S. 70 in Durham, investigators say the man held an employee at gunpoint.
The second incident occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Family Dollar off U.S. 70 near Marley Drive.
No one was hurt at either crime scene.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the surveillance image that accompanies this story is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at 919-560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in felony crimes.
The public can submit anonymous crime tips by email at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
