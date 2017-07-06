Durham County

July 06, 2017 12:53 PM

GoDurham driver charged in pedestrian’s death

By Virginia Bridges

vbridges@heraldsun.com

Durham

A GoDurham bus driver who fatally struck a 46-year-old man Monday has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Rita Jones, 44, of Raleigh, was cited Thursday morning, police said.

The accident happened at 9:45 p.m. when the bus struck a pedestrian, Aaron Christopher Ryle of Durham, as he was walking across Enterprise Street at South Roxboro Street. Ryle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus was making a left turn onto Enterprise Street from the northbound lanes of South Roxboro Street when the incident happened. Jones and a male passenger on the bus were not injured.

