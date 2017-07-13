Faith leaders know they’re breaking the law. Why they’re taking the risk

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time Pause 1:31 Policy changes follow suicide death of Uniece Fennell 0:39 Jail administrator discusses impact of Uniece Fennell's death 1:17 Historic Durham parade salutes Independence Day 1:07 Few McDougald Terrace residents attended Bull City United shooting response event 1:03 38th annual festival celebrates and protects Eno River 0:53 Scenes from the 32nd NC Pride Festival and Parade 1:32 NCCU's new chancellor introduced 1:17 Watch wolf pups learning to howl at Museum of Life and Science 1:44 Farming together changes father-son relationship Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The School for Conversion in Durham, N.C. has provided sanctuary for pastor Jose Chicas who is facing deportation since June 27 but it is technically illegal. The director of the school, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, could face up to five years in prison. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

The School for Conversion in Durham, N.C. has provided sanctuary for pastor Jose Chicas who is facing deportation since June 27 but it is technically illegal. The director of the school, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, could face up to five years in prison. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com