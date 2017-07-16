Durham firefighters work to extiguish a fire at the Texas Roadhouse on North Pointe Drive.
Durham County

July 16, 2017 8:06 AM

Firefighter injured while extinguishing fire at Durham Texas Roadhouse

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

DURHAM

A firefighter was injured while extinguishing a fire at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in the North Pointe shopping Center on Saturday.

The Durham Fire Department responded to a fire at the restaurant on North Pointe Drive Saturday afternoon at about 1 p.m., according the department.

One of the firefighters – who was not identified – was taken to Durham Regional Hospital with injuries to his arm that were not life threatening, Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a press release.

“On arrival firefighters reported a one story commercial restaurant structure with heavy fire visible in the rear of the structure. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and was limited to the exterior trash area,” Iannuzzi said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

