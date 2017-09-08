Is protecting the public from white supremacists with a semi-automatic rifle illegal?
Video: Hear Dwayne Dixon, the Durham man charged with two misdemeanors for bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a rumored KKK rally downtown, explain his decision, the values driving it, and thoughts for moving forward. Dixon is a member of the Silver Valley Redneck Revolt, a leftist organization that promotes community self-defense in the struggle against racism, which protected counter-protesters in Charlottesville. He shared his reason for joining the organization during a community engagement meeting on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Motorco Music Hall.
