Is protecting the public from white supremacists with a semi-automatic rifle illegal?

Video: Hear Dwayne Dixon, the Durham man charged with two misdemeanors for bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a rumored KKK rally downtown, explain his decision, the values driving it, and thoughts for moving forward. Dixon is a member of the Silver Valley Redneck Revolt, a leftist organization that promotes community self-defense in the struggle against racism, which protected counter-protesters in Charlottesville. He shared his reason for joining the organization during a community engagement meeting on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Motorco Music Hall.