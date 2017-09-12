More Videos

Is protecting the public from white supremacists with a semi-automatic rifle illegal? 3:20

Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 0:49

Durham marchers: All of us are willing to share the cost of our freedom 0:51

RAW VIDEO: Confederate statue toppled by protesters in Durham 0:24

Protesters march in Durham after rumors of KKK rally 1:36

College student arrested for Confederate monument destruction 1:16

Durham police clear street of counter-protesters 0:16

Gov. Cooper announces Infosys building location 1:25

Hurricane Jose expected to make loop in the Atlantic 0:38

Moving toward a May 2018 Wake County school bond referendum 1:23

  • Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham

    Dozens of protesters gathered to kick off a national week of action against white supremacy, planned around the one month anniversary of Charlottesville, and coincidentally on a court date for several activists arrested in connection with the toppling of the Confederate monument. From the courthouse, they marched toward the site of the missing statue, and continued to Durham Central Park for a celebratory rally.

Dozens of protesters gathered to kick off a national week of action against white supremacy, planned around the one month anniversary of Charlottesville, and coincidentally on a court date for several activists arrested in connection with the toppling of the Confederate monument. From the courthouse, they marched toward the site of the missing statue, and continued to Durham Central Park for a celebratory rally.
Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com
Durham County

Video: Hear Dwayne Dixon, the Durham man charged with two misdemeanors for bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a rumored KKK rally downtown, explain his decision, the values driving it, and thoughts for moving forward. Dixon is a member of the Silver Valley Redneck Revolt, a leftist organization that promotes community self-defense in the struggle against racism, which protected counter-protesters in Charlottesville. He shared his reason for joining the organization during a community engagement meeting on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Motorco Music Hall.

Firefighters suit up to enter downtown Durham YMCA

Durham County

Video: Firefighters Jason King and Bramwell Tong prepare to enter the Downtown Durham YMCA to test the air for contaminants. A police officer at the scene said the issue was a chlorine spill, affecting a combination of adults and children (35-40) were in the pool at the time of the reported leak in the disinfection system. Thirty-nine people were injured, including six children in serious condition.

NCCU's new chancellor introduced

Education

Dr. Johnson O. Akinleye is congratulated after being named the new chancellor of N.C. Central University. Dr. Akinleye is the 12th chief executive of the university, succeeding Chancellor Debra Saunders-White who died last November.