Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham

Dozens of protesters gathered to kick off a national week of action against white supremacy, planned around the one month anniversary of Charlottesville, and coincidentally on a court date for several activists arrested in connection with the toppling of the Confederate monument. From the courthouse, they marched toward the site of the missing statue, and continued to Durham Central Park for a celebratory rally.