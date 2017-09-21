It’s a mystery no more. Duke Lemur Center debuts baby aye-aye Agatha Christie

More Videos 0:58 Last call for Life Flight Three Pause 2:56 Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments 1:21 #DukeStrong: A tribute to the four victims of the Duke Life Flight crash 0:45 Duke Lifeflight patient and crew remembered at memorial service 0:49 Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 2:52 Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 1:26 Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake 0:49 Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rare aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center Named after best-selling mystery writer Agatha Christie, the infant is the first aye-aye born at the Duke Lemur Center in six years, and one of only 24 of her kind in the United States. She was born on June 7, 2017. Named after best-selling mystery writer Agatha Christie, the infant is the first aye-aye born at the Duke Lemur Center in six years, and one of only 24 of her kind in the United States. She was born on June 7, 2017. Courtesy of Sydney Dye

