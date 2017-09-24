Durham County

7 injured after being hit by car outside Durham nightclub, driver charged with DWI

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

September 24, 2017 9:20 AM

DURHAM

Seven people were injured after being hit by a car outside a Durham nightclub early Sunday.

Durham police arrested Hugo Romero-Robles, 23, following a hit-and-run crash involving seven pedestrians shortly before 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The people were struck by the white sedan near the parking lot of La Luna nightclub, 3019 Auto Drive. The vehicle then fled the scene. Two people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries while the other five sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

Romero-Robles was charged with DWI and felony hit and run, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

