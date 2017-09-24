7 injured after being hit by car outside Durham nightclub, driver charged with DWI

Seven people were injured after being hit by a car outside a Durham nightclub early Sunday.
Durham police arrested Hugo Romero-Robles, 23, following a hit-and-run crash involving seven pedestrians shortly before 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
The people were struck by the white sedan near the parking lot of La Luna nightclub, 3019 Auto Drive. The vehicle then fled the scene. Two people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries while the other five sustained injuries that were not life threatening.
Romero-Robles was charged with DWI and felony hit and run, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
Comments