New sculpture placed where Confederate statue once stood in downtown Durham

As the sun came up Friday morning, it shined down on a sculpture sitting where a Confederate soldier once stood in downtown Durham.
Long arms with fists sat on the pedestal that held the Confederate soldier in front of the Durham County administrative building on Main Street until demonstrators pulled it down on Aug. 14. The sculpture also included a long, thin flag that says hope in different languages.
County officials took the sculpture down by 7:30 a.m. Friday.
The Durham artist who placed the sculpture there asked not to be identified, but said the work symbolizes hope for different races and genders. It symbolizes hope for equal rights and equal everything, the artist said. The sculpture was made of cement and steel and took about a week to create, the artist said.
Earlier this year, a heart sculpture was placed on the pedestal and county officials had taken it down by 9 a.m.
