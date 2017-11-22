Doe removed from Northgate Mall Wednesday morning

Durham Firefighters, officials from N.C. Wildlife Resources and other agencies removed a doe who was stuck on the fence of a carousel Wednesday morning, according to news and law enforcment reports.
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Northgate Mall after a deer entered the shopping center and became trapped in a gate, according to a statement from Tamara Gibbs, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office reached out to Orange County Animal Control because their team has a tranquilizer gun, which was used in an effort to remove the deer safely.
Wildlife officers, #Durham firefighters, just brought a deer out of @NorthgateMall! They told me it got stuck in a fence inside. Now it’s tranquilized. #WRAL pic.twitter.com/5nGvTWm9eh— Sarah Krueger (@WRALSarah) November 22, 2017
The Durham Fire Department assisted with removing the deer from the gate while the N.C. Wildlife Commission took the deer. No information was available on the condition of the deer.
Never miss a local story.
WRAL first reported that firefighters and wildlife officers tranquilized the deer and removed it from the mall. A video on Twitter showed officers removing the animal and placing it in a truck. There was no word about how the deer entered the mall.
North Carolina’s population of white-tailed deer is estimated at 1 million, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The state had a growing population of white-tailed deer until either-sex seasons were implemented in the early 1990s, according to the commission’s website. Either-sex seasons across most areas of the state allowed for increased opportunity for hunting of antlerless deer. The population of North Carolina’s deer herd quickly stabilized and has actually started to decrease for most areas of the state, the commission states.
This is a developing story. More information will be forthcoming.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Comments