Fire reportedly spreading into woods north of Eno River in eastern Durham County

A structure fire has spread into a wooded area in Durham County according to WTVD.com.
A Herald-Sun reporter at the scene at 5:45 p.m. Sunday said access to the fire scene was blocked by a pair of fire engines and he was ordered away from the blaze by a firefighter on the scene. He said no smoke or flames were visible.
Durham Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Iannuzzi said the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department was the department battling the blaze.
The firefighter restricting access to the scene refused to comment on the status of the fire.
WTVD was reporting that the fire spread into a woodland area on Wanderlust Lane near Skyline Drive and that firefighters first responded to the blaze around 3:30 p.m.
The area is just north of the Penny Bend of the Eno River and just west of Snow Hill Road in eastern Durham County north of Interstate 85.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
