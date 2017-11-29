Man shot and killed on East Cornwallis Road Wednesday night

Durham police are investigating a homicide Wednesday evening in the 100 block of East Cornwallis Road.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at approximately 6:20 p.m. Upon arrival officers discovered a man who had been shot and wounded.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later, police spokesman Wil Glenn said. Glenn did not release the name of he dead man and said no more information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
