Durham County

Woman sexually assaulted, left unconscious in grass by roadside. Police eye suspects.

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

December 11, 2017 09:37 PM

UPDATED December 11, 2017 09:48 PM

DURHAM

A 32-year-old female was attacked while walking her dog, police spokesman Wil Glenn said.

The woman was sexually assaulted Saturday sometime between 5-6 p.m. near a wooded area in the 5600 block of Penrith Drive.

Glenn said she was later found lying unconscious in the grass.

Suspects have been described as white men in their 20s to early 30s. One was wearing a gray coat and the other was wearing a red coat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators would like to speak with two persons of interest who were reportedly in the area on December 8.

The investigation is ongoing; more information will be made available as the case progresses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Sandoval at (919) 560-4440 extension 29461 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

Personal safety tips

The Durham Police Department issued the following list of personal safety tips with its report on Saturday’s sexual assault. DPD’s suggestions include:

▪  Be aware of your surroundings at all times

▪  Call 911 to report any suspicious activities

▪  Do not walk alone

▪  Try to remain in well-lit areas

▪  Trust your instincts

▪  Do not walk/run with earbuds or headphones

▪  Bring a cell phone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This Santa made history and became a big hit at the Durham Holiday Parade

    Warren Keyes, dressed as Santa Claus, appears Saturday, Dec 2, as the Durham Holiday Parade’s first African-American Santa. He hopes his appearance will inspire both children and adults to make the world a better place for all.

This Santa made history and became a big hit at the Durham Holiday Parade

This Santa made history and became a big hit at the Durham Holiday Parade 2:43

This Santa made history and became a big hit at the Durham Holiday Parade
New Durham schools superintendent tackles tough questions 1:06

New Durham schools superintendent tackles tough questions
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video