Blaze leaves Durham home with extensive damage

Durham County Fire Rescue, the Durham Fire Department, and the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department responded to a Tuesday evening fire that left a house with smoke and fire damage.
Fire units were called to a residential fire at 4117 Olde Coach Road at 6:53 p.m., according to Chris Iannuzzi, deputy chief of the Durham Fire Department. On arrival firefighters reported a working fire in a single family residential structure. The fire was extinguished within 10 to 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene.
The home incurred heavy fire damage to the garage and left side. There was heavy smoke damage throughout the home. There were no injuries and the resident is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The Durham County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
