OxyContin, in 80 mg pills, in a 2013 file image.
OxyContin, in 80 mg pills, in a 2013 file image. Liz O. Baylen Los Angeles Times
OxyContin, in 80 mg pills, in a 2013 file image. Liz O. Baylen Los Angeles Times

Durham County

Want to help reduce opioid abuse? Durham police hosting 4 medicine drops.

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

March 21, 2018 07:00 PM

DURHAM

Police in Durham have a better plan for getting rid of excess and expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs than flushing them down the toilet or merely tossing them in the trash.

The Durham Police Department is expanding its "Medicine Drop" program for a day on Friday by hosting collections at four pharmacies around town in partnership with Safe Kids North Carolina.

The program allows people to anonymously dispose of unused or expired over-the-counter and prescription medications.

Earlier this week during a stop in New Hampshire, President Donald Trump touted the benefits of medicine drop programs in stemming the tide of opioid abuse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Operation Medicine Drop will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations

Officers at these locations will supervise the collection and maintain the security of any collected materials. The collected materials will be destroyed in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.

The Durham Police Department also has three Operation Medicine Drop locations that are used throughout the year and all drop-offs may be done anonymously. DPD’s Operation Medicine Drop boxes are at:

  • Durham Police Headquarters, 505 W. Chapel Hill Street, Open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Enter the front door of main lobby.
  • District 2 Substation, 5285 North Roxboro Road (Eno Square Shopping Center), Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ring buzzer for assistance. Do not leave medicines at the door.
  • District 3 Substation, #8 Consultant Place (near Wynnsong Movie Plaza), Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ring buzzer for assistance. Do not leave medicines at the door.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews





  Comments  