Downtown Durham redevelopment, future of Confederate monument in county plans

The future of remnants of the Confederate statue, what to do with downtown parking lots, early childhood education and a merger of fire departments are in plans for Durham County this year. Wendy Jacobs, chair of the Durham County Board of Commissioners, gave her "State of the County" address on Monday night.

Here are the highlights of what's coming to the county this year:





Future of county-owned land downtown

Durham County owns two parking lots downtown it is looking to redevelopment. The surface parking lots are at 300 E. Main St. and 500 E. Main St. The county received feedback from 230 residents and staff about what they want for the sites.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some still want parking.

"Strong public priorities have emerged including providing parking for county staff and clients, support for multi-modal transportation, affordable and workforce housing, a vibrant streetscape and affordable local retail and service options," Jacobs said.

Fire departments merging

In July, the city and county fire departments will consolidate.

Jacobs said the city and county are working on a consolidation plan that will help them to be more efficient, better deliver services, improve response times and reduce insurance rates for homeowners.

Durham's newest fire station, under construction on Leesville Road in Southeast Durham County, will open in May as Fire Station #17.

Education

"Amidst all of the resources and opportunities we have in Durham County, our child poverty rate increased from 22.2 percent in 2016 to 26 percent in 2017," Jacobs said.

She said that the county will consider the national model "Strive Together, Every Child, Cradle to Career" that will involve "bringing together our nonprofits, private sector, educational institutions, workforce development agencies and government partners to address this critical need," Jacobs said.

"A foundation of a Cradle to Career pipeline is universal access to high quality early childhood education. Research tells us that every $1 invested in early childhood education yields a $7 rate of return in successful life outcomes. This year we fully funded the $1.5 million needed to operate the 8 pre-k classrooms at the newly renovated Whitted School, which serves many low-income families and Title 1 elementary schools in the surrounding neighborhoods," she said.

Jacobs said a study of Durham's pre-K supply and demand is underway.

The county raised property taxes by one cent last year to increase its funding of Durham Public Schools.

Confederate monuments

"This year we have also seen our country's struggle to confront our history and the legacy of white supremacy play out here in our community," Jacobs said.

In August, protesters pulled down the Confederate soldier statue that was on display outside the Durham County Administration Building, which is a former courthouse. The commissioners meet in the building. The city and county decided to form joint committee about Confederate monuments in Durham.

It has yet to meet, but the co-chairs have been named: Duke University professor Robin Kirk and N.C. Central University professor Charmaine McKissick-Melton. Jacobs recognized Kirk and McKissick-Melton during her speech.

"I believe we can bring people together to move forward in a positive and productive way that helps us face our past and create a better future," Jacobs said.

After conversations and research, the Durham City-County Committee on Public Confederate Monuments will make recommendations "regarding the disposition of the county’s Confederate memorial and other remaining symbols," she said.

Jacobs also touted the county's work on other education, health, public safety and transportation goals.

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan: 919-419-6563; @dawnbvaughan