Durham City Council rejects 'militarization of our police force,' says no to Israeli training

As a petition was given to the Durham City Council calling them to cut any police ties with Israel, the council released a statement that "the council opposes international exchanges with any country in which Durham officers receive military-style training since such exchanges do not support the kind of policing we want here in the City of Durham."

The Durham City Council will discuss the council statement at its next regular meeting, which is Monday, April 16. Durham Mayor Steve Schewel, who wrote the council's statement, said that the public will be able to comment at the meeting as well.

"We recognize and share the deep concern about militarization of police forces around the country. We know that racial profiling and its subsequent harms to communities of color have plagued policing in our nation and in our own community," the statement says.

The statement also includes a quote from Durham Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis: "There has been no effort while I have served as chief of police to initiate or participate in any exchange to Israel, nor do I have any intention to do so."

Council's statement also says that: "Black lives matter. We can make that phrase real in Durham by rejecting the militarization of our police force in favor of a different kind of policing, and that is what we are doing in Durham now."

A coalition of 10 local groups brought a petition to the Durham City Council to cut any police ties with Israel, but though several local Jewish leaders didn't want that to happen. The petition was submitted to council during its Thursday work session.

The Triangle chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace and other groups started circulating a "Demilitarize from Durham2Palestine" petition in October. It has more than 1,200 signatures, but the petition does not show if those who signed are from Durham or not. Other groups in the coalition are the Abrahamic Initiative on the Middle East, Black Youth Project 100 - Durham Chapter, Durham for All, Inside Outside Alliance, Muslim American Public Affairs Council, Muslims for Social Justice, SpiritHouse, Students for Justice in Palestine at Duke University and Students for Justice in Palestine at UNC Chapel Hill.

Seven Triangle rabbis signed a letter urging the Durham City Council to reject the petition. Their letter calls the petition biased and bad policy for Durham and its police department. It was signed by Rabbi Larry Bach of Judea Reform Congregation; Rabbi Zalman Bluming of Chabad of Durham and Chapel Hill; Rabbi Daniel Greyber, Rabbi Jerry Fox and Rabbi Steven Sager of Beth El Synagogue; Rabbi Lucy Dinner of Temple Beth Or and Rabbi Eric Solomon of Beth Meyer Synagogue.

In a memo from Davis to City Manager Tom Bonfield, she said that her training experience in Israel "had nothing to do with terrorism tactics, military tactics, or the use of or exposure to, military equipment."

Davis said her previous visit was "based on developing leadership academies, leadership principles, and the challenges experienced with building community and police relations with the growing homeless population in the U.S., comparable to Sudanese populations in Israel."

Davis said her time leading the Durham Police Department has been focused on building stronger police and community relations in Durham.