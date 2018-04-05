A large fire producing black and billowing smoke clouds — easily seen by passersby on the Durham Freeway — has caused concerns Thursday that a piece of downtown Durham is aflame.
The fire is, in fact, not downtown.
Firefighters were dispatched to 217 S Holman St. at 10:45 a.m. Thursday and found several vehicles and a pile of debris burning, said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi.
"A large plume of smoke was created and from different vantage points ... it appeared that a high-rise building was on fire. No structures were involved and there were no injuries.
Iannuzzi said many people have called emergency services to voice their concerns. The cause is under investigation.
