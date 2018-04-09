3-year-old girl found in creek in Durham County

A 3-year-old girl was found Monday in a Durham County creek and was taken to the hospital, according to local media reports.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office issued a news release Monday afternoon saying investigators were on the scene of a missing person's case at 9706 Rougemont Road in Bahama, about 14 miles north of Durham. The girl was "found on the property and has been transported to the hospital for treatment," according to the release.
The girl was found unresponsive in a body of water behind a home on Rougemont Road, according to ABC11. Paramedics tried to save the girl, and first-responders drove her in a golf cart up a hill before loading her into an ambulance and taking her to Duke Hospital.
The sheriff's office said Monday night that the girl remains in intensive care at the hospital.
Detectives remained at the scene Monday evening to investigate, according to WRAL.
