One arrested in fire at Durham's Treyburn Country Club

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, a small portion of Treyburn Country Club's 220 acres was burning.
The tennis clubhouse was on fire, and Durham firefighters were dispatched to the club, located at 1 Old Trail Drive, at 4:06 a.m.
On arrival, the firefighters found the tennis clubhouse "fully engulfed" in flames, said Durham Fire Department spokesman Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi.
No one was injured, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Iannuzzi said, and is considered suspicious.
The Durham Police Department arrested one person in relation to the fire. The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, is in custody.
The Bahama Volunteer Fire Department assisted Durham firefighters with the call, and the Durham Fire Department had controlled the flames by 5:12 a.m. Sunday.
