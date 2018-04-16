Fire damages section of pharmacy at Duke South in medical center

A fire early Monday heavily damaged a section of the pharmacy at the Duke South portion of Duke University Medical Center, , firefighters reported.
Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said crews answering an automatic fire alarm shortly before 1 a.m. found a working blaze in what was described as "a secure area of the pharmacy."
"The fire was extinguished quickly, but the room incurred heavy fire, heat, and smoke damage. Other areas of the pharmacy incurred minor smoke and water damage," Iannuzzi said.
Duke officials were assessing the damage Monday.
