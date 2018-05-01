White nationalist, anti-Semitic posters removed from downtown Durham

City workers removed white nationalist stickers and anti-Semitic posters from downtown Durham Monday, and cleanup crews have been told to be on the lookout in case there are more.

A Durham resident contacted City Council member Charlie Reece after spotting sticker that said "Master Race Or Disgrace" and "Kill" on an electrical box by the bus station at Chapel Hill and Pettigrew streets, according to a public email from Reece. He asked city staff members to remove it as soon as possible.

In a separate incident, a Duke professor reported seeing anti-Semitic posters along Main Street.

In one a silhouetted man is pointing a gun at an image of a bearded man with a long nose, wearing a skullcap, with tentacles wrapping around the earth.

"Right of revolution," the poster says. "Your ancestors threw off foreign oppression, time for you as well."

Another poster, said "Greedy Jews" and "End Zionst Oppression."

The sticker said "Join National Socialist Legion." The bottom of the poster said NSLEGION.COM.

That URL goes to the National Socialist Legion, which describes itself as a fascist organization dedicated to preserving the "White European Race" and "the Traditional Western Nuclear family."

Efforts to reach the Police Department and the city's Neighborhood Improvement Services department, which removes graffiti, were not immediately successful.

The materials come two weeks after a contentious City Council meeting, at which the mayor and council members approved a statement opposing military-style police training by foreign countries.





The statement was in response to a petition from the group Demilitarize Durham2Palestine, supported by a coalition of local groups, seeking to end any police ties between Durham and Israel. Seven Triangle rabbis told the council they opposed the petition, calling it biased and bad policy.

Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, who received leadership training in Israel while working for the Atlanta Police Department, has said Durham police have no plans to train with Israel.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.