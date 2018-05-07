Durham police officers save lives of suicidal people on bridges

Within two hours on a January day, four Durham Police Department officers saved the lives of two suicidal people. One was hanging from a bridge, and the other had attempted to hang himself.
According to the Durham Police Department's first quarter report, on Jan. 16 during evening rush hour, Cpl. Lawrence Van Dewater, Officer A.P. Ramos and Officer J.M. Weiss rescued a woman who was threatening to jump off a newly constructed bridge over the Durham Freeway.
The officers were responding to a call about a woman who had threatened to jump off a bridge in Durham, but she had not given a specific location, according to DPD. Van Dewater saw the woman hanging onto the railing with both hands from the bridge over the freeway between the Briggs Avenue and Ellis Road exits.
"Van Dewater straddled a concrete barrier on the bridge to get closer to the woman and spoke with her, trying to keep her calm. When Officers Ramos and Weiss arrived, Officer Ramos distracted the woman for a split second, allowing Cpl. Van Dewater to grab her coat," DPD wrote in its report.
The concrete barrier was too high to pull her over, so Van Dewater, still on the outer ledge of the bridge, was able to grab her by her waist and help lift her over the barrier, according to DPD.
In a separate incident earlier that day, Officer J.M. Berkstresser was able to cut down a man who was hanging and save his life, police say.
Berkstresser was responding to a call about a man who had threatened to kill himself and said he had a gun, DPD said. Berkstresser found the unresponsive man in a shed hanging by a rope from the ceiling, and cut him down.
Once Berkstresser lowered the man to a chair, the man regained consciousness and was able to speak with him, police say.
Durham City Council member Charlie Reece said the two situations show that "our officers are willing to do whatever it takes to help folks in our community."
DPD officers were recognized in the report submitted to the Durham City Council on Monday night along with the first quarter crime report presented by Durham Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis.
Another bridge rescue
In February, several people helped officers save a man who tried to jump off a bridge onto Interstate 85.
On Feb. 7, DPD officers responded to a call at the bridge on Hillandale Road.
DPD reports that when Officer J.H. Wagstaff Jr. arrived on the scene, he saw retired Durham firefighter George Atkins, a Duke social worker, a Duke nurse and a man all standing by a man who had one leg over the bridge railing and who was saying he wanted to die.
"When the man saw Officer Wagstaff’s patrol car, he quickly tried to put his other leg over the railing so he could jump. 'I sprinted over to him, but had the citizens not been there I couldn’t have possibly gotten to him in time if he was keen on jumping right away,' Wagstaff said," according to the DPD report.
Another Durham police officer, Lt. D.M. Anthony, was on his way to work and ran up to help Wagstaff get the man away from the sidewalk on the bridge and bring him to safety, police say.
Other rescues
Other lifesaving actions by officers recognized in the report include Officer J.L. Hann, who gave CPR to a woman in cardiac arrest until medics arrived.
Durham Police Cpl. J.J. Barazandeh rescued two women from an icy creek off Dearborn Drive after their car ran off the road during the Jan. 17 snowstorm.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline has information at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. The hotline is 800-273-8255.
Durham City Council member Vernetta Alston said she wanted to highlight the lifesaving efforts of Durham officers in the report.
"They were extraordinary, and I thank the officers for their work," Alston said.
