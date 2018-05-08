Durham County sheriff disavows, removes controversial Facebook post on election day

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews' campaign has taken down a Facebook post that some community members say appeared to endorse a supporter's racist views.

A man posted on a comment on the campaign's Facebook page that said:

“Durham County you better not apathetically sit home on your tails tomorrow … as city block [sic] voters immigrants and minorities will flock to the polls. Then the city special interests will vote out the old … and man … you won’t’ like the ethic take over new!”

Re-elect Sheriff Mike Andrews for Durham County Sheriff responded, “Amen Bobby!”

The man responded “good luck.”

Andrews denounced the post.

“I do not agree with it in any form or fashion,” Andrews said.

Andrews learned about the post this morning and had it taken down, he said.

Andrews said that one of the page’s moderators who was supposed to schedule events posted the comment. The person, one of three moderators on the page including Andrews, wasn’t supposed to be commenting on posts, Andrews said. The person is no longer a moderator and no longer part of the campaign.

Andrews said the post is embarrassing and disappointing considering he has tried to run a clean campaign and it doesn’t reflect his values.

While the post was deleted, people are sharing a screenshot of the post.

"Team Andrews dropped the dog whistles and has now gone full racist bullhorn," wrote one person.

Andrews faces challenger Clarence Birkhead in today's Democratic primary for sheriff. There are no Republican candidates, meaning today's winner will likely be the next sheriff.

The post comes on the last day in an election in which support for Andrews appears to be waning compared to the 2014 election.

In 2014, Andrews — who was challenged by Birkhead and another — was endorsed by the Durham People's Alliance Political Action Committee and the Friends of Durham — two of the city's three main political actions committees. This year those two PACs joined the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People in endorsing Birkhead.