Protesters gather at the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop on Duke's campus
Protesters gathered at the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop on Duke's campus Wednesday afternoon in support of two baristas who were fired on Monday after a complaint from Duke VP Larry Moneta. One of the fired baristas, Britni Brown, attended the protest.
Congress and state regulators having cleared the way, surgeons at Duke University recently performed North Carolina's first transplant of an organ from an HIV-positive donor into an HIV-positive recipient.
A decade of downtown Durham revitalization has raised concern about rippling effects of gentrification. Durham is changing, with construction cranes marking the city's skyline as new businesses and residents move in.
VIDEO: Volunteers from the Durham Police Department dropped off 120 tiny red hats to Duke, which officers, staff and other volunteers knitted and crocheted over several months. The hats are a an American Heart Association campaigned, called 'Littl
Warren Keyes, dressed as Santa Claus, appears Saturday, Dec 2, as the Durham Holiday Parade’s first African-American Santa. He hopes his appearance will inspire both children and adults to make the world a better place for all.
Pascal Mubenga answers difficult questions, such as his plan for drawing students and parents back from charter schools, after being sworn in as the new superintendent of Durham Public Schools in by District Court Judge Shamieka L. Rhinehart on Mo
In the years that African-American historian John Hope Franklin taught in North Carolina, there was a KKK sign greeting visitors to the state. Now a section of Interstate 85 in North Carolina is named for Franklin.
The notorious 11'8" railroad bridge on Gregson Street in Durham claimed another victim Thursday, the second in two weeks. This despite highly visible warning lights and signs. Go to 11foot8.com for more video from the bridge.