Kenly officer indicted on manslaughter charge after stun-gun death

A Johnston County grand jury has indicted a Kenly police officer on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
On March 3, Kenly detective Jesse Santifort used a stun gun on Alexander Warren Thompson, 37, of Smithfield after a high-speed chase that ended near Smithfield. Thompson died three days later at WakeMed in Raleigh.
On Tuesday, a Johnston grand jury heard evidence from the State Bureau of Investigation agents who investigated Thompson’s death. The grand jury then handed down the manslaughter indictment, finding that Santifort “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did kill and slay Alexander Warren Thompson.” He faces 13 to 16 months in prison if convicted.
As of Sept. 7, Santifort remained a Town of Kenly employee, said Town Manager Greg Dunham, who initially refused to divulge Santifort’s employment status. Dunham said Santifort was on “reserve status,” meaning he was no longer a full-time employee. The town manager said he was unsure when Santifort moved from full time to reserve status.
After Thompson’s death, the Kenly Police Department conducted an internal review of the incident, and Chief Josh Gibson allowed Santifort to return to work, though he was placed on desk duty.
District Attorney Susan Doyle said she asked the grand jury to return the indictment of involuntary manslaughter. She declined to comment further.
Earlier this year, citing a review of Santifort’s personnel file, Doyle’s office dropped 27 charges Santifort had filed against 12 people. “The state is ethically prohibited from calling the charging officer to testify, given a recent review of personnel records,” said Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson.
Three of the 27 charges were for driving while impaired, two were for child abuse, and four were drug charges.
The chase that ended with Santifort using a stun gun on Thompson began in Wilson. Officers there were monitoring a house as part of a drug investigation when Thompson appeared at the home. When police tried to stop him, Thompson fled, according to a N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office report. Law enforcement from several agencies, including Kenly, pursued Thompson before he crashed his car near Smithfield. The report said officers saw Thompson consume a red liquid before fleeing on foot.
Santifort used a stun gun to stop Thompson, according to the medical examiner’s report. An autopsy report showed he was stunned four times before collapsing to the ground. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Thompson died from a lack of oxygen to the brain after being stunned, and it ruled his death a homicide.
Doyle’s office blocked the release of police radio traffic for 30 days after the high-speed chase. After Santifort used his stun gun on Thompson, he can be heard on the police radio saying: “He’s a little electrified at the moment, but I think we’ve come to an understanding.”
Shortly after the comment, Santifort can be heard requesting an ambulance, and another voice can be heard saying CPR was being administered.
Abbie Bennett: 910-849-2827; @AbbieRBennett
