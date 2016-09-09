Third suspect arrested in March double homicide

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect in a March double homicide near Newton Grove.
Jeremy Kyle Price, 28, of N.C. 222 East, Kenly, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with being an accessory after the fact in the shooting deaths of Matthew Scott Jones, 30, of Newton Grove and Jessica May Pyatte, 24, of Lexington.
Price was being held at the Johnston County jail under a $200,000 bond.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office would say nothing about Price’s suspected role in the killings. But it did say Price’s arrest doesn’t signal the end of the investigation.
“The investigation is still ongoing, and there may be additional arrests,” said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tammy Amaon.
Price joins two other people arrested since the bodies of Pyatte and Jones were found in a home on Unity Drive on March 10.
Gerald Paul Jr., 21, of Erwin is charged with killing Jones and Pyatte. Tara Nicole Wilson, 19, of Dunn is charged with being accessory after the fact. Deputies think she helped Paul flee and destroy evidence, said Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
Search warrants in the case identified Price as a friend of Paul’s, and a witness told deputies that Price and Paul were together the morning of the killings. Phone records cited in a search warrant show that Price and Paul’s phones were near the crime scene that morning.
Autopsies showed that both Pyatte and Jones died of gunshot wounds to the head, but while Jones was shot twice, Pyatte was shot seven times and was beaten. Two guns were used in the killings, but deputies charged just Paul with murder.
Caldwell would not say whether deputies had identified additional suspects or whether they thought more than one shooter was involved.
