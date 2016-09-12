NLT offering relief from political heat

Johnstonians seeking relief from the heated politics of this year’s election campaigns can find their escape in the Neuse Little Theatre’s latest production.
“Lying in State,” a fast-paced political farce, promises a light-hearted look at politics, love and ambition. The late David C. Hyer, a longtime lobbyist, wrote the play, directed locally by NLT veteran Stephanie Veren of Garner.
The play, which opens Sept. 16, revolves around a senator who dies in a ridiculous gun accident, transforming him into a national hero. As party leaders search for someone to fill his seat, the seven cast members spend their stage time looking for love, votes and the right casket.
“We all need a good laugh with all this political nonsense,” said Janet Osburn of Clayton, who plays Margo, a drug-addled widow who answers a phone call from the president. “It will help you forget everything and just laugh.”
Theressa Rose of Smithfield, who plays the senator’s ex-wife, Edna, said she welcomed the relief the play brought amid election-year turmoil. “I just needed this myself,” she said. “I’ve been watching the news and just inundated with these horrible situations, and so I needed to laugh.”
The cast said audiences will gravitate toward the unique characters in the play.
“There really is something for everyone,” said Sammy Smith of Smithfield, who plays Harry, Ed’s tipsy brother with political aspirations of his own.
The cast also features Dan Ruffino of Goldsboro as Wally, the dead senator’s aide; Eric House of Zebulon as Herb, the senator’s campaign manager who’s looking for a winner; Reggie Parker of Smithfield as Gov. Fred of the “Anywhere USA” state; and Leanne Berard of Clayton as Buttons, the late senator’s semiofficial fiancée and a self-described “semi-erotic dancer” with congressional ambitions.
“It’s not about political parties, it’s just a party,” Osburn said, laughing.
The NLT chose the show long before America’s political parties nominated their presidential candidates, but now the cast and crew think the show is even more appropriate – and needed.
“I find myself concerned with politics, but I’m not about to push my opinion out there,” Veren said. “But I enjoy a comedy, and I knew this was something I could get my hands on and really enjoy.
“Plus, it feels like this is something people need right now.”
Veren has been with the theater since 2000; this is the eighth show she’s directed.
People should come see the production “to escape dealing with politics and ‘Vote Purple!’ ” she said.
“I’ve laughed consistently for four weeks,” Rose said. “It really is the best medicine.”
Want to go?
What: “Lying in State,” a Neuse Little Theatre production.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 16-17; 3 p.m. Sept. 18; and 4 p.m. Sept. 23-24.
Where: The Hut on Front Street at Market Street in downtown Smithfield.
How much: Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 at the door. Reservations recommended.
Reservations: Call 919-934-1873 and leave a message.
