Longtime JCC administrator retires

1:32 Neuse Little Theatre rehearses 'Elephant Sighs' Pause

0:56 JoCo RoBos compete at Campbell University

6:31 CSX to build major container hub near Rocky Mount

3:06 Johnston County Food And Crafts at the State Fair

1:27 Novo Nordisk Announces Expansion in Johnston County

1:50 Pastor interrupts Trump, Bill Clinton stands in for Hillary - Election Rewind

2:30 Robbery victim recalls ordeal; seeks public's help in finding suspect

2:21 Hillary Clinton Returns To Campaign Trail In North Carolina

0:54 Hillary Clinton talks about HB2 on her return to campaign trail

3:04 Catching up with the Canes Jeff Skinner