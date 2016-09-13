Longtime JCC administrator retires

2:42 Johnston County churches hold Orlando vigil Pause

1:32 Neuse Little Theatre rehearses 'Elephant Sighs'

0:56 JoCo RoBos compete at Campbell University

6:31 CSX to build major container hub near Rocky Mount

3:06 Johnston County Food And Crafts at the State Fair

1:27 Novo Nordisk Announces Expansion in Johnston County

32:51 ACC Now Live: Joe Giglio and Andrew Carter look at this weekend's college football games

1:19 NC State men's basketball opens practice

1:56 Wide Open Bluegrass 2016 kicks into high gear

2:32 Backstage jam with the Del McCoury and his band