Longtime JCC administrator retires

After 28 years at Johnston Community College, Dale O’Neill of Four Oaks has retired.
O’Neill started her tenure at the college teaching English. Seven years later, she became associate dean for institutional effectiveness, helping lead the college’s accreditation process.
During her career, O’Neill worked for all three of JCC’s presidents. She also witnessed development of the college’s transfer program and the addition of program offerings at off-site locations such as the Cleveland Center, Johnston County Workforce Development Center and Howell Woods Environmental Learning Center.
“It’s been interesting to experience how enrollment has fluctuated based on the economy and watching the patterns over time,” O’Neill said. “For the first time since 1984, I will not be a part of an educational institution, and I will miss the opportunity to contribute to the success of learners.”
In 2008, O’Neill was named vice president for institutional effectiveness, which broadened her duties to include management of research and planning, information technology, marketing and communications, and grants.
In 2011-12, she served as president of the Community College Planning and Research Organization, and the following year, she was part of a team whose mission was to establish a robust data system to support data-driven decision making for the N.C. Community College System.
O’Neill also planned numerous buildings dedications, college anniversary celebrations and the inauguration of Dr. David Johnson, JCC’s third president.
O’Neill said she is thankful for her career at JCC, where she said she built many lasting professional relationships and friendships.
“I have had the privilege of serving under many board of trustee members since 1987 and have witnessed the progress they have achieved in helping the college grow and meet the various service area needs,” she said. “John Hatch, my supervisor when I was first hired, is now a board member. Board chairs Joan Jones and Lyn Austin have guided the college well and have positioned JCC as the 17th largest college in the 58-member system.”
O’Neill said she looks forward to spending more time volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association and at her church, Beulah Hill Christian. But she’s most looking forward to chauffeuring her granddaughter, Addyson, a kindergartner to school.
“I’m not quite ready for a rocking chair,” she said.
O’Neill earned her bachelor’s degree from Atlantic Christian College, now Barton College, and her master’s degree from N.C. State University. She and her husband, Jerry, have two sons, Ben and Daniel.
